Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — Authorities say a Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase. Officials say the suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee Monday night following a reported armed robbery near the Liberty City neighborhood. Police say “an altercation ensued and shots were fired.” The suspect died at the scene. The officer is hospitalized in critical condition. TV news footage showed a line of police cars outside the hospital where the officer was being treated.

