Nicholas Evans, ‘The Horse Whisperer’ author, dies at 72

LONDON (AP) — Nicholas Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel “The Horse Whisperer,” has died at 72. His representatives at United Agents said Evans died “suddenly” on Aug. 9 following a heart attack. Published in 1995, “The Horse Whisperer” was Evans’ debut novel and sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. The story of a trainer hired to help an injured teenager and her horse back to health was adapted into a Hollywood movie starring Robert Redford as the title character and Scarlett Johansson playing the young rider in her breakout role. Evans worked as a screenwriter and television documentary producer before working on the novel. His other books include “The Loop,” “The Smoke Jumper,” “The Divide” and “The Brave.”

