Police in Moldova investigate string of bomb threats

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Police in Moldova’s capital Chisinau are investigating a string of bomb threats at locations including at the country’s supreme court and its international airport. Police said that the nine bomb threats also targeted shopping centers, hospitals and medical facilities. Monday’s threats follow more than 40 similar incidents that plagued the small non-European Union nation in July, more than half of them targeting Chisinau airport and causing severe service disruptions. None of the scores of recent threats in Moldova, which shares a border with war-torn Ukraine, have turned out to be true. No explosives have been discovered and no one has yet been charged. Airport security, however, has been bolstered.

By CRISTIAN JARDAN and STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press

