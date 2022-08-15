Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with two felonies for pulling a gun on a former friend and firing in Hollywood last year. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged the 33-year-old New York native, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on Monday. They say the rapper twice pulled a gun on a man in November, and the second time fired two shots. The man received a minor injury. Mayers is scheduled to enter a plea to the charge Wednesday. Representatives didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

