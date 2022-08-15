UN envoy travels to strife-torn Myanmar for the first time

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. says its special envoy for Myanmar has traveled to the Southeast Asian nation for the the first time since her appointment last October. The trip by Noeleen Heyzer follows the U.N. Security Council’s latest call for an immediate end to all forms of violence and unimpeded humanitarian access in the strife-torn country. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said late Monday that Heyzer “will focus on addressing the deteriorating situation and immediate concerns as well as other priority areas of her mandate.” He gave no details on whether she would meet with Myanmar’s military rulers or the country’s imprisoned former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

