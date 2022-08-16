Boston police boat comes to rescue of stranded groom

BOSTON (AP) — Officers with the Boston Police Department’s harbor patrol unit are used to helping boaters in distress, but last weekend Officer Joe Matthews came to the rescue of a groom in danger of missing his own wedding. Patrick Mahoney was scheduled to get married on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor on Saturday, but the boat that was supposed to ferry him to the island where his bride-to-be was waiting broke down. The groomsmen, photographer, DJ and floral arrangements were also stranded. Officer Matthews transported the party to the island on his police boat so Mahoney’s marriage to Hannah Crawford could go on as scheduled.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.