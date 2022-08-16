Bus accident in Kashmir kills at least 6 Indian soldiers

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A bus carrying paramilitary soldiers in Indian-controlled Kashmir has skidded off a mountainous road and rolled down into a river, killing at least six and injuring dozens of others. Police say those injured in the accident are being flown to a military hospital in the region’s main city of Srinagar. Officials say the bus was carrying at least 39 soldiers and two police officials who were among thousands of government forces who had been deployed to protect a Hindu pilgrimage to a Himalayan cave. The pilgrimage ended last week. The paramilitary Indo Tibetan Border Police says the apparent cause of the accident was brake failure.

