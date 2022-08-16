Gates eyes partnership with South Korea over global health

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Bill Gates has called for South Korea to further step up in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases like COVID-19 as he stressed the need for the world to be better prepared for the next pandemic. Gates was speaking to South Korea’s National Assembly on Tuesday. He noted South Korea’s strength in public health and vaccine manufacturing and praised the country’s help toward getting COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income nations. Gates later met leaders of the SK business group to discuss cooperation on health projects. SK Bioscience produces COVID-19 vaccines and has received funds from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop nasal sprays to help prevent coronavirus infections.

