Germany: 1 dead after self-driving BMW veers into traffic

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say that one person has died and nine were seriously injured after a self-driving test car veered into oncoming traffic. It triggered a series of collisions involving four vehicles Monday afternoon. A spokesman for police in the southwestern town of Reutlingen said Tuesday that the electric BMW iX with five people on board swerved out of its lane at a bend in the road. It brushed an oncoming Citroen and then crashed head-on into a Mercedes-Benz van resulting in the death of a 33-year-old passenger in that vehicle. Police said it was unclear whether the 43-year-old driver at the wheel of the BMW test car was actively steering the vehicle at the time of the crash.

