Greece seeks ways to recover migrant girl’s body from border

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece says it will work with the International Red Cross and Red Crescent to seek the body of a child reported to have died of a scorpion sting while stranded with a group of migrants on the Greek-Turkish border. Greece’s migration minister said Tuesday that the islet on the Evros River where the group said the young girl’s body was on, was Turkish territory. Greek authorities came under withering criticism for days after aid organizations said a group of people was stranded on an Evros islet and police were unable to find them. Greek police said Monday they found 38 people inside Greek territory 2.5 miles south of where the group had been reported stranded.

