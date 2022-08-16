Palestinian hunger striker to appeal to Israel’s high court

JERUSALEM (AP) — The lawyer for a Palestinian prisoner says his client will appeal his case to Israel’s Supreme Court as he continues what his family says is a 165-day hunger strike. Khalil Awawdeh is protesting being held without charge or trial under what Israel refers to as administrative detention. Ahlam Haddad, Awawdeh’s lawyer, said her client is in a life-threatening situation and will ask the court to be released. Also Tuesday, an Israeli military court extended the sentence for a second Palestinian prisoner by six days. The Islamic Jihad militant group demanded both prisoners’ release as part of an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire to recent fighting in Gaza.

