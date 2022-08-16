Poland consulting foreign labs over Oder River fish die-off

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s environment ministry says water samples are being sent to laboratories abroad in a bid to solve the mystery of a massive fish die-off in the Oder River, while the government is pledging tougher laws against environmental polluters. Experts in Poland and in Germany, which share the lower course of the river, describe the deaths first observed last month as the worst natural disaster in the two countries in many years. Samples were being sent to labs in Czechia, the Netherlands and the U.K., the environment minister said Tuesday. Firefighters in Poland say they have removed almost 100 tons of dead fish so far from the river.

