South African miners mark 10th anniversary of killings

MARIKANA, South Africa (AP) — A somber gathering of more than 1,000 marked the 10th anniversary of what has become known as the Marikana massacre, when police opened fire on striking miners, killing 34 in 2012. “10 Years of Betrayal,” said T-shirts worn by many at the commemoration, expressing bitterness that there has not been justice for those killed and that promises of better pay and conditions for the miners have not been fulfilled. Clustered on a small hilltop near where the shootings took place, the miners sang mournful songs and chants. Many at the event wore green and black, the colors of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union that led the strike. A small contingent of police monitored the gathering.

