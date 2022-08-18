Atlanta rapper Young Thug again denied bond in criminal case

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has again denied bond for Atlanta rapper Young Thug, one of nearly 30 people charged in a sweeping indictment alleging he leads a criminal street gang. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the judge heard a series of motions in the case Thursday against the musician, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. Rapper Gunna, whose legal name is Sergio Kitchens, is also charged in the racketeering and gang case. Both men have been in jail since their May arrests. The musicians are accused of conspiring to violate Georgia’s criminal racketeering law. Their attorneys have vehemently denied the allegations.

