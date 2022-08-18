Bail set at $10M for man charged in slayings of 4 in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Bail has been set at $10 million for a man charged in the shooting deaths of four people in a southwestern Ohio town earlier this month. Authorities say 39-year-old Stephen Marlow didn’t enter any pleas during his arraignment Thursday. He faces 13 felony charges, including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and a weapon offense. He also faces a federal charge for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. The victims were killed Aug. 5 in two separate shootings at homes in Butler Township. Marlow was captured the following night in Lawrence, Kansas and was returned to Ohio on Wednesday after he waived extradition proceedings.