Beshear cites progress in FEMA response to Kentucky flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor is pointing to signs of progress as federal emergency personnel respond to requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. But Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s “still not enough” as people work to recover from the disaster that swept away homes and inundated communities. A week ago, the governor berated the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response. Beshear was more upbeat Thursday in assessing FEMA’s response, while stressing that the state is closely monitoring the agency’s handling of relief requests. He says FEMA has approved more than $40 million in grants for 5,267 households under its Individuals and Households Program.

