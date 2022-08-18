Brazil’s Bolsonaro grabs at heckler, tries to take phone

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro briefly grappled with a heckler and tried to snatch his phone — an incident that underscored possible challenges for the sometimes quick-tempered leader. Bolsonaro was speaking to supporters outside his residence in the capital city of Brasilia when social media influencer Wilker Leão used his phone to film himself repeatedly shouting at the president, calling him a “coward” and a “bum.” Bolsonaro first entered his car, but then reemerged and grabbed the man’s shirt and forearm while reaching for his phone. Security guards pulled Leão away. Bolsonaro later spoke again to the man, this time without incident.

