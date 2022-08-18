Connecticut releases police use-of-force data for 1st time

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has released data for the first time showing the race of people subjected to police use of force, a reporting practice that many states are beginning to adopt in the wake of nationwide calls for more police accountability. The data released Thursday from 2019 and 2020 appeared to show Connecticut police used force on Black people at disproportionate rates compared with white people, but the analysts who released the data cautioned that there were limitations in the reporting. Connecticut is the second state in the country to publicly report statewide police use-of-force data. Several other states have passed similar requirements in recent years.

