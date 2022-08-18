Los Angeles man sentenced to life for 5 random killings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man who opened fire on people at random in 2014, killing five people and wounding seven others, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Alexander Hernandez was sentenced Thursday to multiple consecutive life terms for the rampage, during which he opened fire on people walking or driving in the San Fernando Valley. Authorities say one man was killed while standing in a parking lot, another while walking in a Sylmar park and that a teenager was shot in his car and paralyzed after dropping off his girlfriend after their high school prom. Authorities say there was no discernible motive for the attacks.

