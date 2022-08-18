Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport and at least two of the three occupants were killed. Officials say multiple fatalities were reported but it was not immediately clear whether anyone survived. The collision happened at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off. The Federal Aviation Administration says there were two people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash. No one on the ground was injured. Watsonville is about 100 miles south of San Francisco.

