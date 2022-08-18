Rhino horns trafficker sentenced to over 5 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A citizen of Liberia and resident of Uganda has been sentenced to over five years in prison after admitting that he participated in wildlife trafficking that authorities say moved millions of dollars in rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory. Moazu Kromah was sentenced Thursday in Manhattan federal court to five years and three months in prison by Judge Gregory H. Woods. Kromah has been held without bail since he was extradited to the United States from Uganda in June 2019. Prosecutors say he was involved in wildlife trafficking that involved the illegal poaching of over 35 rhinoceros and more than 100 elephants.

