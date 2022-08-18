UN: Myanmar’s ruler open to UN visit to Suu Kyi but not now

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says the head of Myanmar’s military-installed government “expressed openness to arranging a meeting at the right time” between U.N. special envoy Noeleen Heyzer and the country’s imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Thursday that Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing told Heyzer during a meeting Wednesday in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyitaw, that in the immediate term “measures would be taken to safeguard her health and well-being.” Myanmar has been wracked by violent unrest since the army ousted Suu Kyi’s elected government in February last year. Suu Kyi is imprisoned on multiple prosecutions.

