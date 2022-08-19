Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:31 PM

Bill Paxton family settles lawsuit with hospital over death

KTVZ

By ANDREW DALTON
AP Entertainment Writer

The family of the late actor Bill Paxton has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against a Los Angeles hospital and the surgeon who performed his heart surgery shortly before he died in 2017. A court filing Friday shows that Paxton’s widow and two children have settled the suit with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and a former surgeon there. The terms are confidential. Paxton, who starred in films including “Apollo 13” and “Titanic,” died from a stroke 11 days after heart surgery. His family alleged the surgery was overly risky and unnecessary. The defendants said Paxton and his family knew and understood the risk involved.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content