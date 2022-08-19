Defective sex toys get a 2nd chance — as fashionable shoes

NEW YORK (AP) — Sex toys and shoes? Try, sex toys IN shoes. A little streetwear label has partnered with a giant in the adult toy industry to create a shoe derived in part from unused and defective amusements that might otherwise go to the landfill. Plastic Soul is about 15% sex toy. The rest is non-bleach EVA. The shoe is the brainchild of David Teitelbaum, founder of Rose in Good Faith, and Chad Braverman, chief operating officer for Doc Johnson, a granddaddy in adult toys. The shoes were introduced last month but have not been one of those sold-out-in-seconds phenoms like the titans of sneaker culture.

