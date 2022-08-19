Large fire consumes boats, buildings, vehicles at boatyard

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — Several boats, buildings and vehicles were destroyed by a large fire at a Massachusetts boatyard Friday.

Aerial video taken by WCVB-TV showed several boats and vehicles at the boatyard in Mattapoisett either burned out shells or being consumed by flames. Firefighters from around the region, including from as far away as Providence, Rhode Island about 30 miles away, responded to the blaze.

People who picked up the phones at the Mattapoisett fire and police departments said no one was available to comment. It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

The area of the fire was part of a Weather Service warning Friday of elevated fire risk due to drought and high winds. It sent a plume of dense black smoke over southeastern Massachusetts that could be seen for miles.

The National Weather Service said on Twitter that its radar had detected “what is most likely a smoke plume” in Mattapoisett.

Several other people posted images and video of the fire and smoke on social media.

The Mattapoisett Boatyard’s website says it’s been a family-owned marina since 1962, catering primarily to recreational boaters, and has the capacity to store up to 150 vessels during the summer that aren’t in use or are for sale.