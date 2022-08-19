Michelle Monaghan plays identity-switching twins in new show

You could say Michelle Monaghan’s co-star in her new series “Echoes,” required her to do twice the work. Monaghan stars as twins, Gina and Leni, in the seven-episode thriller drama premiering Friday on Netflix. In “Echoes,” Gena and Leni aren’t just twins with a sixth sense about the other or a close bond, these two share everything, so much so that they switch identities every year on their birthday. Their (twisted) ritual hits a major snag when Leni goes missing and Gina must return home to join in the search. Monaghan studied twins to prepare for the role and learned that switching identities, for some, does occur past childhood pranks into adulthood.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.