New this week: 'Me Time,' DJ Khaled and Sylvester Stallone

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh music from DJ Khaled and his celebrity pals, an HBO documentary about the unending toll Hurricane Katrina had on New Orleans’ children and a film starring Sylvester Stallone as an aged superhero. The quirkily titled BritBox miniseries “The Thief, His Wife & The Canoe” is based on the real-life story of a former prison officer whose get-rich scheme went far afield of what he promised his spouse. And in “Samaritan,” the 76-year-old Stallone pays a man with superhuman strength living anonymously as a garbage collector.

