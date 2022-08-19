Nicaraguan police arrest bishop, other priests in raid

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaraguan police have raided the residence of a Roman Catholic bishop, apparently detaining him and several other people holed up inside for two weeks after police set up a cordon. The pre-dawn raid Friday came after Nicaraguan authorities accused Matagalpa Diocese Bishop Rolando Álvarez, an outspoken critic of President Daniel Ortega’s government, of allegedly “organizing violent groups” and inciting them “to carry out acts of hate against the population.” Early Friday, the Matagalpa diocese posted on social media that “#SOS #Urgente. At this time the National Police have entered the Episcopal rectory of our Matagalpa diocese.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.