Palestinians: Israeli troops shot, killed man in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces shot and killed a man during an arrest raid near Nablus city in the occupied West Bank. Salah Sawafta, 58, was in critical condition after a live bullet hit his head in Tubas village before he died Friday. Salah’s brother says the man was returning home from dawn prayers when Israeli troops that operated in the area shot him. The Israeli military said troops came under fire in Tubas and responded with fire. Israeli forces carry out near-daily raids in the West Bank to arrest wanted Palestinians. Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967.

