Sweden: 2 wounded in shopping center shooting

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police say two people have been wounded in a shooting at a shopping center in the southern city of Malmo. A suspected was arrested after the shooting Friday afternoon at the Emporia shopping center, which police said appeared to be gang-related. Police said they were at the site “to map the incident by interviewing witnesses and going through material from surveillance cameras.” Malmo police said “the immediate danger to the public appears to be over.” Shootings by criminal gangs have become a growing problem in Sweden in recent decades and are among the main campaign issues ahead of Sweden’s national election on Sept. 11.

