US Treasury official to visit India amid Ukraine tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A high-ranking representative from the Biden administration is set next week to make his first official trip to India since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Amid tensions over India’s neutral stance on the invasion that began in late February, the U.S. wants the meetings to focus on how to deepen ties with the South Asian nation. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will travel to Mumbai and New Delhi for meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, the finance ministry, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, among others.

