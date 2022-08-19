Wind drives major wildfire in Spain as 35 aircraft deployed

MADRID (AP) — Authorities say a large wildfire burning out of control in the eastern Valencia area has become one of the biggest of the year in Spain, having already scorched 19,000 hectares (47,000 acres) along a 120 kilometer (75 mile) perimeter. As the blaze raged for a fifth day Friday, 35 aircraft were deployed to fight the flames from the air. Rain fueled hope it could be brought under control on Thursday, but officials say strong winds have made the fire “very aggressive.” Five people remain in hospital since the train they were traveling in got trapped in the flames.

