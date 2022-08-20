Bus collision at accident site leaves 15 dead in Turkey
ISTANBUL (AP) — Officials in southern Turkey say at least 15 people were killed when a passenger bus collided with emergency teams handling an earlier road accident. Three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists were among those killed on the highway between Gaziantep and Nizip on Saturday, the interior minister said. The other eight fatalities were on the bus. Gaziantep Gov. Davut Gul said 22 other people were injured in the crash. Turkey has a poor record of road safety. Some 5,362 people were killed in traffic accidents last year.