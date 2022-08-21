Reports: Japan leader rests after testing positive for COVID

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and has canceled his planned travels while he recuperates. Japanese media reports say Kishida developed a fever and cough late Saturday and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The prime minister’s office was not immediately available for comment. Kishida was on summer vacation last week and scheduled to be back at work Monday. It’s not clear where or how he was infected. Kishida won’t go in person to a conference on African development in Tunisia but will take part in it online, according to public broadcaster NHK.

