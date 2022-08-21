Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends

NEW YORK (AP) — ‘Reliable Sources’ host Brian Stelter insists he’s still rooting for CNN, even as the network canceled the 30-year show on the media this week, and he’s exiting. But he said CNN must still find a way to hold the media accountable, and that it was not partisan to stand up for decency, democracy and dialogue. He said it’s not partisan to stand up to demagogues. CNN hasn’t spoken publicly about why the show was ended, but it is actively looking for ways to reduce the hostility of conservative viewers. Stelter, a persistent critic of Fox News, was a frequent target of Republicans.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.