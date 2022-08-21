Trump’s long shadow keeps 2024 hopefuls from Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Potential White House hopefuls from both parties often swing by Iowa’s legendary state fair during a midterm election year. It’s a way for them to connect with voters who could sway the nomination process. But this year, the political traffic at the fair has been noticeably light. Democrats remain uncertain about President Joe Biden’s political future and many Republicans are avoiding taking on former President Donald Trump. Several would-be 2024 candidates have quietly made political inroads in Iowa by campaigning with state Republicans. But not everyone has shied away from the fairgrounds. Former Vice President Mike Pence visited on Friday, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan came last week.

