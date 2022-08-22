Anti-mandate protesters converge on New Zealand Parliament

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — About 2,000 protesters upset with the government’s pandemic response converged on New Zealand’s Parliament — but it appeared there would be no repeat of the action six months ago in which protesters camped out on Parliament grounds for more than three weeks. Many of the protesters said they had no intention of trying to stay. And police had ensured a repeat occupation was unlikely by closing streets, erecting barricades and banning protesters from bringing structures onto Parliament’s grounds. The previous protest created significant disruptions in the capital and ended in chaos as retreating protesters set fire to tents and hurled rocks at police.

