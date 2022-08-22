Australia to prevent prime ministers gaining secret powers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his government will launch an inquiry aimed at preventing a prime minister from ever again secretly amassing new ministerial powers. Albanese’s predecessor Scott Morrison secretly appointed himself to five ministerial roles in 2020 and 2021. The solicitor-general advised that Morrison’s actions were valid but also inconsistent with responsible government. Albanese said his Cabinet was briefed on the legal advice Tuesday and agreed to set up an inquiry into how to avoid a repeat. It could lead to a law that mandates all future such appointments be published.

