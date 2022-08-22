California to protect health benefits for young immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new policy in California means about 40,000 low-income young adults living in the country illegally won’t lose their government-funded insurance next year. California already pays for the health care expenses of low-income adults 25 and younger regardless of their immigration status. A new law scheduled to take effect in January 2024 would cover everyone who, but for their immigration status, would qualify for Medicaid. Between now and when the law takes effect, about 40,000 people are expected to lose their benefits because they are older than 25. The Department of Health Care Services announced Monday it would continue to cover those young adults through the end of 2023.

