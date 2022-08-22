Two top House Democrats reluctantly battle in NY primary

NEW YORK (AP) — At least one of New York City’s most veteran members of Congress will be voted out of office Tuesday in a Democratic primary pitting U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler against U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney. The unusual battle between incumbents is the result of a redistricting process that lumped Nadler’s home base on the west side of Manhattan together with Maloney’s on the east side. Neither was willing to run in another part of the city. Nadler and Maloney are joined in the race by Suraj Patel, a lawyer and lecturer at New York University.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.