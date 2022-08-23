ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting filming of police
By TERRY TANG
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — A controversial Arizona law restricting how the public can film police is facing its first legal challenge with a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. The group’s Arizona chapter, joined by several Arizona news organizations, filed a petition Tuesday in federal court to stop the law. They say it violates First Amendment rights. The law was enacted last month. It makes it illegal to knowingly film police officers 8 feet or closer without an officer’s permission. Arizona lawmakers say legislation is needed so officers can do their job without disruption. Bystander cellphone videos are largely credited with revealing police misconduct and reshaping the conversation around police transparency.