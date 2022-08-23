ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting filming of police

PHOENIX (AP) — A controversial Arizona law restricting how the public can film police is facing its first legal challenge with a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. The group’s Arizona chapter, joined by several Arizona news organizations, filed a petition Tuesday in federal court to stop the law. They say it violates First Amendment rights. The law was enacted last month. It makes it illegal to knowingly film police officers 8 feet or closer without an officer’s permission. Arizona lawmakers say legislation is needed so officers can do their job without disruption. Bystander cellphone videos are largely credited with revealing police misconduct and reshaping the conversation around police transparency.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.