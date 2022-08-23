Bangladesh cuts school, office hours to save electricity

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Schools in Bangladesh will close an additional day each week and government offices and banks will shorten their work days by an hour to reduce electricity usage amid concerns over rising fuel prices and the impact of the Ukraine war. The reduced hours take effect Wednesday. In Bangladesh, most schools are closed on Fridays, but now will also close on Saturdays. A Cabinet official says government offices and banks will cut their work days to seven hours from the previous eight hours, but that private offices will be allowed to set their own schedules. The country has been suffering more frequent power cuts after the government suspended operations of all diesel-run power plants. The country has also sought a loan from the International Monetary Fund.

