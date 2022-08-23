Bolsonaro welcomes emperor’s heart for Brazil bicentennial

SAO PAULO (AP) — The embalmed heart of the emperor who declared Brazil’s independence has returned to the South American nation for ceremonies worthy of a head of state as the nation prepares to celebrate its bicentennial. The heart of Pedro I is contained in a golden reliquary that arrived from Portugal in a Brazilian air force plane. It was carried up the ramp of the presidential palace in Brasilia on Tuesday — in line with procedures afforded to visiting leaders on official state visits. Pedro I declared Brazil’s independence on Sept. 7, 1822, and imperial rule lasted until 1889, when the monarchy gave way to a republic.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.