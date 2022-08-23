Deliberations start for 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury in Michigan returned Tuesday for its first full day of deliberations in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Prosecutors say Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. agreed to get Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020 and trigger a civil war just before the presidential election. Fox, Croft and four other men were arrested. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two others. Defense lawyers say Fox and Croft were entrapped by FBI agents and informants who got inside the group. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while Fox lived in western Michigan.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and ED WHITE Associated Press

