R&B Hall of Fame headed to small Mississippi Delta town

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame is coming to the small Mississippi Delta town of Marks. The project is the culmination of a 50-year effort to build a hall of fame for R&B musicians such as James Brown, Aretha Franklin and B.B. King. LaMont Robinson founded the hall of fame in 2010. It has inducted over 200 artists since 2013. Marks is a town of fewer than 2,000 people. It appealed to Robinson due to its civil rights history. Martin Luther King Jr. chose the town in 1968 as the starting point for his Poor People’s Campaign.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.