Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A tropical storm has lashed the northern Philippines with strong wind and rain, injured at least two people and prompted the president to close schools and government offices in the capital and outlying provinces. The closures come just one day after schools across the Philippines held their first face-to-face classes in two years. Storm Ma-on slammed into Maconacon town in Isabela province Tuesday morning with sustained winds of 68 miles per hour and gusts of up to 93 mph. It’s forecast to barrel northwestward through northern provinces before blowing away from the country overnight. Officials said two villagers were injured and brought to hospitals after being hit by fallen trees in Cagayan province and more than 500 people in northern provinces were evacuated to safety.

