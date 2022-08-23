Suspect charged in Chicago hit-and-run that killed 3 men
By DON BABWIN
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — A man accused of driving his car into four men outside a well-known gay bar in Chicago, killing three of them and seriously injuring the other, has been charged with murder. Chicago police say 34-year-old Tavis Dunbar was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder after he surrendered to police. Police say they have still not determined why Dunbar struck the men on Aug. 14 as they stood outside Jeffrey Pub on Chicago’s South Side. Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan says there’s no evidence of a hate crime “at this time.” A judge ordered Dunbar to remain jailed without bond during a hearing Tuesday.