Thai protesters say PM reaches term limit, must step down

BANGKOK (AP) — Protesters have gathered in Thailand’s capital to call for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down, saying he has exceeding his constitutional term limit. A demonstration at the city’s Democracy Monument, a traditional protest venue, appeared to draw fewer than 200 people. Activists have been seeking Prayuth’s resignation for almost three years, saying he holds the post illegitimately because he came to power by leading a 2014 military coup. They say he should step down because the constitution limits prime ministers to eight years in office, and the limit was reached Tuesday, a day before the anniversary of the 2014 coup. His supporters contend the countdown on his term began after 2014.

