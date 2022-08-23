Turkey’s Erdogan vows continued support for Palestinians

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president says his country’s reconciliation with Israel will in no way diminish Ankara’s support for the Palestinian cause. Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the comments Tuesday during a visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The Palestinian leader arrived in Ankara just one week after Turkey and Israel announced their decision to restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors for the first time since 2018. Abbas didn’t comment on the rapprochement between Turkey and Israel. But he thanked Turkey for its “unwavering” support to the Palestinians. Israel and Turkey announced last week that they were restoring full diplomatic relations in the latest step in months of reconciliation between the two countries.

