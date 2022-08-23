U. Michigan study to help those with autism improve driving

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan researchers are studying how well people with autism spectrum disorder can detect road hazards, and plan to assist the young motorists in sharpening their driving skills. The upcoming effort will be the second phase of a project funded by Ford Motor Co. that teams the Ann Arbor university with a local driving academy. During phase one of the study, researchers found that students with autism spectrum disorder detected fewer hazards than control participants during simulated drives. But the lead researcher says many of the students’ responses improved with further training. The second phase is expected to start in a month or two.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.